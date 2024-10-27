Open in App
    Seattle Seahawks WAIVE & RE-SIGN Safety In 24 Hour Span...

    By Sami Jarjour,

    1 days ago

    It was a wild 24 hours for Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada... He was let go and waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday around 2pm. Okada was waived so the Seahawks could activate safety Jerrick Reed II on the 53-man roster.

    Just over 24 hours later, Ty Okada was signed to the Seahawks practice squad, on Thursday around 3pm.

    Okada, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State last year, has appeared in seven games over the past two seasons, splitting time between the practice squad and active roster.

    Okada opened this season on the practice squad, then was signed to the 53-man roster last week after safety Rayshawn Jenkins was placed on injured reserve.

    Once Okada was signed again, linebacker Ezekiel Turner was released from the practice squad to make room for Okada.

    Yet, the Seattle Seahawks have an open spot on the 53-man roster.

    Okada has been in and out of the active roster with injuries to Julian Love, Jerrick Reed, and Rayshawn Jenkins, who are all part of this Seahawks safety position group.

    It seems like the Seahawks like him enough that they do not want him going to another team, they waived LB Turner to ensure the Okada stays as a possible game-day roster piece moving forward.

