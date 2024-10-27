Seattle Seahawks Activate Safety Jerrick Reed II From PUP

The Seattle Seahawks activated safety Jerrick Reed II from the physically unable to perform list Saturday, clearing the way for him to make his 2024 debut when Seattle hosts the Bills on Sunday.

Julian Love

K'Von Wallace

Coby Bryant

Jerrick Reed II

Ty Okada (practice squad)

Rayshawn Jenkins (IR)

Reed coming back to the roster is a big deal for a Seahawks team who has starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins on the IR right now. They still have a very good group of safeties on the active roster and practice squad, while adding Jerrick Reed:

Additionally, cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks were elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week.

Reed, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of New Mexico, emerged as one of Seattle's top special teams players as rookie, recording nine special teams tackles in 10 games before tearing his ACL. He gives the Seahawks safety depth with Rayshawn Jenkins still on injured reserve, and should provide an immediate boost on special teams.

It will be a very good boost for the Seahawks to have Reed available Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills if there is no hiccups in his injury recovery.