How Good Is The Washington Huskies Defense?

The Washington Huskies defeated the Michigan Wolverines at Husky Stadium on Saturday, improving their record to 4-2 and giving them their first win versus a ranked opponent in the Jedd Fisch era. But today, the focus is on the defense and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, who has the Washington Huskies defense playing some really high-end football. The Huskies defensive ranks have been impressive through six games of the season.

Really impressive numbers. Pretty sure Steve Belichick's dad, Bill Belichick, is proud of his son's defensive schemes as well. But when taking look at the numbers this is how good the Huskies defense has been.