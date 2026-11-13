When the summertime fishing boats head out to Alaska’s Bristol Bay—the largest source of sockeye salmon in the world—many of the folks hauling in the nets actually spend their time on land in Seattle. From Nov. 14 to 21, nearly 40 restaurants across Puget Sound will celebrate that Northwest connection during Bristol Bay Salmon Week, a showcase of the wild-caught fish and local chefs’ culinary skills. At the new Bar Dojo inside the Seattle Art Museum, you can enjoy a salmon ceviche tostada, or perhaps Fire & The Feast’s smoked salmon pizzetta is more your style.

Now that we’ve got you on the hook, here are some other tasty stories.

Have a field day

Or should we say, a Field House day? For the first time, Seattle residents can dine at the market-to-table restaurant from local grocer Town & Country Markets, which followed up its Ballard location’s 40th anniversary celebration with this opening next door. Each Field House—others are in Poulsbo, Mill Creek, and Lakemont—has its own menu, flavor, and supplier partnerships, but guests at the Ballard outpost can expect pastries from Cloudy Cafe and a wide range of breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes.

The happy hour hits keep coming

There’s another spot to add to your after-work drinks arsenal. ShibShib, the Chinatown-International District cocktail lounge inspired by Middle Eastern destinations like Beirut and Cairo, has launched a new happy hour menu (4-6 p.m.) featuring $5 snacks and $10 drinks. Dip pieces of Ben’s Bread into curry oil, munch on Marcona almonds or harissa-roasted potatoes with tahini, and sip on the Rice & Date, a cocktail made with bourbon, soda, and caramelized date toasted rice.

Sushi that makes a big splash

Have you been to what Sugo calls the world’s largest dedicated hand roll bar yet? If not, Sugo Hand Roll Bar is worth a trip to Lynnwood; Pike Place Market’s sushi restaurant has expanded with its first satellite location just north of Seattle, where you and 41 other raw fish fanatics can belly up and savor specialty fish flown in from Japan and elsewhere around the world. Whole fish will be butchered in-house, and some are even dry-aged, allowing chefs superior control over the quality of the product (which you can also order from a takeout menu). Keep an eye out for the private omakase room coming next month.

A community answers the call

There’s a lot of bad on social media, but every now and then you catch a glimmer of its capacity for good. At least, that’s how it’s playing out at La Palma Family Mexican Restaurant, where Loren Jewett began creating viral TikTok videos to try to stir up some attention for her grandparents’ eatery, which has served Queen Anne for 50 years. So far, the response has been enormous, with people packing the place in hopes of keeping the family business afloat.

Golden Arches gets the cold shoulder

Following the proposal for a McDonald’s in the former Bartell Drugs space in the CID, some are worried about what that could mean for the struggling neighborhood — gentrification and competition with local restaurants being the chief concerns. The space inside the Icon Apartments has been empty since 2022; proponents of the plan say it could bring increased pedestrian activity to the corner near SODO and Pioneer Square.

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