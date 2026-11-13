Shellacking. Rout. Whatever you call what Republicans just went through in the midterms, Moni, a liberal, and her friend Travis Tripodi, a conservative libertarian who lost his own statehouse race in the blue wave, had to have it out. No scoring points, no holding back. But can they actually make sense to each other?

Is Trump’s self-dealing a scandal, or a mix of shady habits and fair profit? Was the wave punishment for broken promises, or a rejection of MAGA’s extremes? When Trump said he’d accept the results, was Moni right to exhale, or was the fear media-made all along? Then, the debrief: What is Moni actually excited about now that her side won big? And what does Travis wish MAGA’s critics understood?

Note: This conversation was recorded on November 5, two days after the midterm elections.

Show notes with credits and full transcript can be found here: https://www.reclaimcuriosity.com/post/a-braver-way-episode-34

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