Best Food Truck: Good Morning Tacos

Tacos for breakfast? Absolutely. Good Morning Tacos owner Kinga Borkowski started the business as a pop-up in spring 2022 before taking the operation on the road, serving a lineup of Austin-style breakfast tacos. The Classic piles scrambled eggs, cheese, seasoned tater tots, and chipotle crema onto a tortilla, with bacon or chorizo. Better yet, there are migas, a Tex-Mex breakfast staple not often spotted on Seattle menus, here made with eggs, tortilla chips, tomato, onion, avocado, cotija, and salsa roja. The menu divides neatly into “Tacos” and “Not tacos,” the latter home to chilaquiles and a chorizo breakfast burrito with tater tots and Hatch chile queso. And don’t worry, there’s coffee, too.

Runner Up:Off the Rez

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