Best Fine Dining Restaurant: Canlis

A recurring winner in the Fine Dining category, Canlis has been a Seattle staple for more than 75 years. Perched over Lake Union in a building designed by Northwest modernist architect Roland Terry, Canlis offers fine dining rooted in regional cuisine and unmatched service. Last year, the restaurant appointed a new executive chef—Seattle-area native James Huffman, who has committed to ultra-local sourcing while maintaining the menu’s quality and sense of heritage. Whether you choose the six-course dining room route or stop into the bar for an impromptu cocktail and live music, Canlis delivers an elevated experience to every single guest.

Runner Up:Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood

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