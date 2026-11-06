Best Coffee Shop: Drip Drip Coffeehouse

This women- owned and minority-operated coffee shop gained popularity for its Vietnamese-style coffee and matcha flights. The former is brewed with a phin—a Vietnamese coffee press in which hot water slowly drips through coffee grounds—yielding a bold, concentrated brew. Drip Drip’s phin-brewed coffee comes in sweet and savory flavors, including banana, salted egg yolk, coconut taro/ube, and matcha pandan.

Runner Up:Off the Rez Café

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