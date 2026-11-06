Best Park: Discovery Park

Seattle’s largest park covers 560 acres on Magnolia’s northwest tip. With more than 10 miles of walking trails—including the 2.8-mile main Loop Trail—there are plenty of opportunities to get outside and explore new territory with each visit. Additional highlights include a children’s play area, tennis and pickleball courts, the West Point Lighthouse (built in 1881), and the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center. The park’s diverse habitats—beaches, meadows, and forests—are home to scores of wildlife: lucky parkgoers have spotted otters, deer, coyotes, more than 300 types of birds, and even whales.

Runner Up:Lincoln Park

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