Best Distillery: Westland Distillery

Launched in 2011, with the goal of making an American Single Malt whiskey that reflects the Pacific Northwest terroir, Westland Distillery was an early entrant into the Washington-made spirits genre. The brand distills its product in SoDo and ages it for three years in the Skagit Valley, using a fi ve-malt mash bill that gives the whiskey its signature bold fl avor. With varieties finished in wine, beer, and Garryana wood (a native oak species found in the Pacific Northwest) casks, this whiskey is considered innovative and regional.

Runner Up:Doc Swinson’s Whiskey

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