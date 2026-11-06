Best Instagram-Worthy Location: Smith Tower

Smith Tower has been ready for its close-up since 1914. Head to the 35th-floor open-air observation deck, where there’s no glass between your phone and 360-degree views of downtown Seattle and Elliott Bay—and, on clear days, Mount Rainier gets in the shot. Even the ride up is photo-worthy, thanks to the tower’s historic Otis elevators. And Smith Tower itself is a looker, with its charming pyramid crown rising above Pioneer Square. Grab a cocktail at the swanky Observatory Bar and stay as sunset turns the skyline gold and the city starts to glimmer.

Runner Up:Kerry Park

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