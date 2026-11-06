Best Brewery: Stoup Brewing

Like any good craft brewery, Stoup has a little chaos to it. Dogs tuck under tables, kids tear into snacks, food trucks hum in the background, and friends squeeze together at long tables. Husband-and-wife Brad Benson and Lara Zahaba opened the original Ballard brewery with their friend Robyn Schumacher in 2013, amid the neighborhood’s craft-brewery boom. Stoup has since expanded to Capitol Hill and Kenmore, its newest location, which has a full kitchen. The Ballard and Kenmore spots both sit near the Burke-Gilman Trail, and in a city that loves its beer as much as getting outside, runners and cyclists ending a workout with a pint are a familiar sight. Stoup leans into it with its own beer runners club, while also hosting trivia, game nights, and other essential community activities.

Runner Up:Old Stove Brewing Co.

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