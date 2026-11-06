Best Fitness Studio/Gym: MVMT/MTHD

MVMT/MTHD opened in Lower Queen Anne in 2025 with a workout philosophy that’s pretty easy to understand: build a body that will serve you well for a long time. One side of the studio offers Lagree, a hardcore, high-intensity, low-impact workout performed on a MegaPro machine using slow, controlled movements and resistance to build strength and stability. The other picks up the pace with cardio and strength intervals on treadmills, bikes, and the floor. Together, the workouts focus on endurance, stability, flexibility, strength, and heart health. For all that intensity, the studio is welcoming to beginners and seasoned athletes alike. Upward Architecture designed the space around those different experiences, using natural wood, stone, and custom lighting to create a studio that’s incredibly stylish for a place made to make you sweat.

Runner Up:Seattle Strength & Performance

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