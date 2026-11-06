Best Brunch: Portage Bay Cafe

At Portage Bay Cafe, ordering pancakes or French toast comes with a decision: how high to pile the toppings. The cafe’s signature toppings bar, stocked with berries, other fruit, and organic whipped cream, lets diners fi nish their plates exactly as they like. There’s plenty for the savory brunch crowd, too, with benedicts, scrambles, hashes, and huevos rancheros among the offerings. Across its four Seattle locations, Portage Bay emphasizes local, organic, and sustainable ingredients sourced from Pacific Northwest farms and distributors—a longstanding approach that helps explain why it remains one of the city’s most recognizable names for brunch.

Runner Up:Sabine

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