Best Sports Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle loves a winner, so it’s no surprise that our two-time Super Bowl champions snagged this award. After the February 2026 win, nearly 1 million fans turned out to cheer on the Hawks along the 2-mile victory parade route—many people skipped work, school, and other obligations, treating the event much like a national holiday.

Runner Up:Seattle Mariners

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