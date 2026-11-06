Best Wine Bar: Le Caviste

France fills the glasses at Le Caviste, a cozy Denny Triangle wine bar affectionately known as “the Cave.” The wine list reflects a serious knowledge of French pours, with bottles from across the country, including all 10 crus of Beaujolais. Then there’s the food—French cheeses, charcuterie, and choucroute garnie (a classic dish of braised sauerkraut paired with an assortment of salted meats, sausages, and potatoes), alongside seasonal dishes that might include purple asparagus, roasted mushrooms, or jammy eggs, plus crusty bread for dragging through whatever’s left on the plate. It’s easy to settle in any time of year, whether you’re ducking in from the rain or escaping a hot afternoon. And if you find a bottle worth remembering, the bar maintains a retail collection.

Runner Up:Mondello Italian Restaurant

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