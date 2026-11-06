Best Tacos: Tacos Chukís

Born from one man’s love for the street tacos he ate growing up in Tijuana, Tacos Chukís started in an upstairs space on Capitol Hill, where guests lined up to snag cheap, no-frills tacos loaded with marinated pork (topped with a slice of grilled pineapple), steak, or pollo asado. The taco empire has grown to four locations across the city, but its menu has changed little since first opening. For vegetarians, Tacos Chukís offers quesadillas and tacos filled with frijoles or, seasonally, grilled prickly pear cactus leaf.

Runner Up:Good Morning Tacos

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