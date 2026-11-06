Best Spa: MoonRise Spa

Relaxing at the MoonRise Spa starts before your appointment with a trip to the indoor pool and lounge. Continue the journey in the Western red-cedar dry saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms, and an outdoor hot tub on a deck overlooking the valley below. Treatment menus are nature-inspired and cover plenty of ground, with stone massages, skin-enhancing treatments, facials, and French mineral mud wraps. Couples massages and sensory relaxation journeys are in the mix, too.

Runner Up:The Spa at Willows Resort

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