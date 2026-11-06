Best Ramen: Ramen Danbo

It’s easy to spot Capitol Hill’s Ramen Danbo—follow the line snaking up East Pike between 12th and 13th Avenues. As the restaurant’s first United States location, it specializes in Fukuoka-style Tonkotsu ramen. Known for its thin noodles, Tonkotsu ramen has a base of rich broth made by simmering pork bones in an hours-long process that creates the dish’s umami flavor. The original Danbo opened more than 25 years ago on Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost island, gaining popularity after winning a TV poll for best local ramen shop. The menu is simple: four types of ramen broth, each paired with pork and vegan options, a rotating seasonal special, and sides like pan-fried gyoza and rice.

Runner Up:Arashi Ramen

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