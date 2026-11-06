Best Bakery: Bakery Nouveau

If one pastry can explain Bakery Nouveau’s appeal, it’s the twice-baked almond croissant, dipped in simple syrup, filled with almond cream, and sent through the oven twice. Co-owner William Leaman, who has more than 35 years of experience in professional baking, was named one of the country’s Top 10 Next Generation Chocolatiers and captained a U.S. team that won the World Cup of Baking. In other words, this place is not messing around. After 20 years in Seattle, the selection stretches from breads, croissants, cakes, chocolates, and macarons to a full savory side with sandwiches, rolls, stromboli, and quiche. With shops in West Seattle, Capitol Hill, and Burien, you could go for breakfast, lunch, dessert—or all three. Leaving with only what you came for is not recommended.

Runner Up: Sea Wolf

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