Best Real Estate Agent: Chris Cooley

Real estate agents are local celebrities in their own way—their faces turn up on signs, mailers, shopping carts, and billboards. But when it’s your house and your money on the line, a good one is worth knowing. Edmonds-based Windermere broker and condo specialist Chris Cooley has spent more than 25 years in the business. His approach looks beyond price, whether that means un- derstanding what will make an offer appealing or recognizing the qualities that make a property worth noticing. According to his clients, he listens closely, asks good questions, and has the patience to take the time needed to find the right home.

Runner Up:Bryce Buri

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