Fresh mint on a corned beef sandwich tells you everything you need to know about MEAN Sandwich. It’s playful, creative, and not particularly interested in doing things the expected way. The Ballard shop’s namesake layers thick-cut griddled corned beef with house- made yellow mustard, pickled red cabbage, and mint. There’s also a Hama Hama oyster po’boy, a fitting addition from owner Dan Crookston, who worked for the Hood Canal oyster farm before taking over the shop. Every sandwich arrives with Skins & Ins, the shop’s deep-fried potatoes finished with salt and pepper, which have become nearly as much a part of the MEAN experience as what comes between the bread. Recently, MEAN Sandwich opened a second location, in the Food Hall in Bellevue’s Lincoln Square South.

Runner Up:Tat’s Deli

The post Best Sandwich Shop: MEAN Sandwich appeared first on Seattle magazine.