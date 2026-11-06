Planning for the future can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to your finances. Rather than go it alone, hiring a financial advisor can ease the stress of thinking about big life decisions. With nearly a decade of industry experience, Chad Mortenson excels at helping Northwesterners with financial planning, retirement goals, estate planning, college savings, wealth management, and more. His firm, Mortenson Financial Services, also gives back to the community by sponsoring and participating in the Seattle Miles for Melanoma 5K, supporting Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, and, in 2025, launching MFS Gives Back(pack), an initiative to provide school supplies to local students.

Runner Up:Amanda Gross–Edward Jones

The post Best Financial Advisor/Broker: Chad Mortenson appeared first on Seattle magazine.