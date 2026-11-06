Best Bookstore: Beguiled Books

This Pioneer Square darling is easy to spot: pink doors and candy-striped details mark its home near Occidental Square. Beguiled Books started in 2024 as a mobile bookstore, making its way from table to tent to trailer, and finally to its current brick-and-mortar space. Labelling itself as “Seattle’s Original Romance Bookstore,” Beguiled specializes in just that: tales of love, woe, heartbreak, and obsession. If you’re new to the genre, or just looking for a fresh read, Beguiled offers “Blind Date with a Book,” where customers choose a mystery title wrapped in pink paper with select descriptors and a quote from the text.

Runner Up:The Elliott Bay Book Company

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