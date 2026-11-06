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Best Fashion Designer: Rossario George
By Rachel Gallaher-ZenzSarah Stackhouse,9 days ago
Sleek silhouettes and draped details define the Rossario George label. Think glamour, even for a trip to the corner store. Founded a decade ago by Tony Vincente, the fashion brand offers stylish ready-to-wear options and meticulously crafted haute couture—Vicente’s designs have appeared on red carpets and runways around the globe. To round out any outfit, Rossario George also offers shoes, handbags, accessories, and cosmetics.
Runner Up:Luly Yang
The post Best Fashion Designer: Rossario George appeared first on Seattle magazine.