Best Seafood Restaurant: Ray’s Boathouse

Rooted in Ballard’s longstanding fishing community, Ray’s Boathouse captures everything that makes Northwest dining unique. Known for championing regional seafood such as Copper River Salmon, singing scallops, and Olympia oysters, Ray’s was the first Seattle restaurant to obtain its own wholesale fish-buyer’s license (in 1976), allowing it to purchase the freshest catch directly from local fishermen. This dedication to upholding Northwest flavors remains today, telling a story with every dish—from shrimp scampi to steamed clams—and supporting a historic industry that still thrives just a few miles away.

Runner Up:Mondello Italian Restaurant

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