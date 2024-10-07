Seattle’s TEDx Women: Local to Global

There’s a belief that we all carry a TED Talk within us — a unique story, a lesson learned, or a vision for the future. That’s where the spark for TEDxBelltown Women began. And so did the search for women to share a Seattle stage whose stories illustrated tangible challenges and triumphs.

Earlier this year, I returned to Seattle from crewing on an international yacht race for charity — an experience that solidified my outlook on community and collaboration. That race, and the teamwork involved with strangers from around the world set the stage for a desire to amplify unheard voices. As I settled back into Seattle, something hit me. After Covid, this was now a place where I could truly plant seeds of change. Organizing TEDxBelltown Women is a showcase of our dynamic community and “reinventing realities,” the 2024 event theme. It’s a desire for the ripple effects of this event to extend far beyond the day itself, fostering change.

TEDxBelltown Women runs from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Dec. 7 at Parkview Event Space in the South Lake Union neighborhood. More information and tickets are here .

Collaboration Over Competition

TEDxBelltown Women focuses on overlooked perspectives, so it’s important to emphasize collaboration over competition. An environment where women — and their allies — come together to showcase individual success and build networks of support. The speakers and attendees are often trailblazers in their own right, but the real magic happens in how their stories inspire and connect people by taking voices from local to global. Many of us spend too much time in environments where interactions are purely transactional, not allowing us to thrive with genuine connection.

This event, licensed by TED Global, is not that. This is a shift from “What can I get?” to “How can I contribute?” Instead of viewing interactions as opportunities to gain, we approach them from a place of giving. Attending or speaking at a TEDxWomen event can be a transformative experience for everyone involved, from the speakers to the audience, and even those aspiring to take the stage.

So, you want to give a TEDx Talk?

When the 2024 event opened we received more than100 speaker submissions in 30 days. Narrowing them down to the final lineup was a challenging decision. People seek out time on a TEDx stage for many reasons: To build a legacy, connect with global audiences, share a unique idea, or build credibility. No matter the motivation, it can be life changing. Talks can go viral, reaching millions of viewers worldwide, shifting the speaker’s life.

Brene Brown is a great example of a topic — she studies the power of vulnerability — of virality that magnified her influence. And like life, the first 90 seconds of interaction is the most important when giving a talk at TEDxWomen. Make an impact, don’t bury the lead, and tap into the art of persuasion.

At the 2024 TEDxBelltown Women event, attendees can engage in live bonus panel Q&A sessions around leadership, Fintech, and financial literacy for women. Watch seven speakers on the TEDx stage on topics from human centered AI, to breaking glass ceilings in maritime careers, advocacy for the underserved in health care, and reinventing at any age. They can connect and collaborate on projects, explore connections with mentors, opportunities, brainstorm and gain insight into planning their own TEDx topic. Each speaker, panelist and emcee were selected to create a synergy of togetherness through individuality.

Turning Vision into Reality

The 14-to-18-minute limit of a TEDx presentation is like trying to inspire change in the world within the span of a coffee break. While transformation may not happen instantly, the impact of the time can be profound and long-lasting. Now it’s time to make it a reality.

These events thrive on the generosity and support of the communities. This comes through corporate partnerships, ticket sales, contributions from local sponsors, and media partnerships. Each piece plays a crucial role in making the event come to life. TEDx organizers work closely with TED’s Global’s team to ensure guidelines are met, and talks are done professionally. Once they become a part of TED’s Global platform, they will have a lasting presence on the internet, giving the speakers and TEDx team a sense of global responsibility.

When I first moved to Seattle during Covid, it made networking, hosting events, and enjoying what Seattle has to offer at its core nearly impossible. I couldn’t meet people face-to-face, organize gatherings, or tap into the rich community energy the way I usually would in a new location. Years later I find myself at an intersection of elevating women’s experiences and a commitment to local collaborations.

From building the event foundation, to content creation, speaker coaching and support, marketing, audience outreach, entertainment, partnerships, to food and beverage and post-event editing, organizing a TEDxWomen event is a detailed yet deeply rewarding process. The heartbeat comes from a passion to create impactful experiences and build an engaging team. From core members to volunteers, each person brings energy and support to amplify every aspect of the event.

This is a powerful reminder that we rise by lifting each other, and every voice deserves to be heard. It fuels curiosity, hope and strengths. In a city that thrives on innovation and resilience, TEDxBelltown Women of Seattle embodies the spirit of the Pacific Northwest. One voice at a time, one idea at a time.

If you’re interested in supporting this immersive all-day event, secure a ticket at tedxbelltownwomen.com and donate to the nonprofit .

About the author: Liz Galloway is a PR specialist and media professional with a diverse background in brand strategy and media production, along with the luxury travel, wellness, and adventure industries. She founded Brand Sanity Media and The Well Mind Project to fuel her passion in travel, media and mental health advocacy.

The post Seattle’s TEDx Women: Local to Global appeared first on Seattle magazine .