Moto is Coming to the Eastside

It wasn’t long ago that you had to wait months — yes months — for a Moto pizza. That’s no longer the case, but the growing pizza chain is set to open its fifth location in the region.

Moto, which bills itself as “odd” (clam chowder or crab pizza, anyone?) will open in Bellevue Square on Oct. 4 next to Nordstrom.

The whimsical pizza chain first opened in West Seattle during the pandemic. It also operates locations in Belltown, Edmonds, and the third deck at T-Mobile Park during Mariners’ home games. It gained fame for its months-long waitlist, though now the company promises same day pickup or delivery. All restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moto Pizza owner Lee Kindell told industry publication Pizza Today last year that Moto boasts an “odd style combo” of Roman, Detroit and New York-style pizza inspired by his travels to night markets in Asia and Europe. He also said the plan was always to “pull away” from a three-month waitlist.

“I don’t think that pre-sale will trend much longer with more expansion growth and as the novelty wears off,” he said.

So, if you haven’t tried some of Moto’s unique flavor combinations — the square, Detroit-style pies come with a variety of unusual toppings, including pickled cabbage kimchi, beef adobo, or shrimp — now’s your chance.

