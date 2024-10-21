Tickets Are Now Available For 2025 AHL All-Star Come Hosted In Coachella

Tickets are now available for the 2025 AHL All-Star game which will be held in Coachella.

The two-day event will be held on February 2nd and 3rd with the skills competition on Feb. 2, and the game on Feb. 3.

Both the skills competition and game will take place at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds with both events beginning at 6:00 P.M. PST.

The Firebirds roster is filled with talent and could have multiple representatives if they can continue to play at a high level. Players such as Cale Fleury, Jagger Firkus, Ben Meyers and Ryan Winterton are just some of the players with the talent to earn themselves all-star honours.

