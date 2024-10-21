Open in App
    • Seattle Kraken on The Hockey News

    Tickets Are Now Available For 2025 AHL All-Star Come Hosted In Coachella

    By Julian Gaudio,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Zn2T_0wGEsXwM00

    Tickets are now available for the 2025 AHL All-Star game which will be held in Coachella.

    The two-day event will be held on February 2nd and 3rd with the skills competition on Feb. 2, and the game on Feb. 3.

    Both the skills competition and game will take place at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds with both events beginning at 6:00 P.M. PST.

    The Firebirds roster is filled with talent and could have multiple representatives if they can continue to play at a high level. Players such as Cale Fleury, Jagger Firkus, Ben Meyers and Ryan Winterton are just some of the players with the talent to earn themselves all-star honours.

    Make sure you bookmark THN’s Seattle Kraken site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

    Related: Kraken Prospect Ready For AHL Season After Making A Name For Himself At Training Camp

    Related: Two Big Kraken Prospects Are Heading To The AHL After A Successful Training Camp

