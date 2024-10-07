Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Seattle Kraken on The Hockey News

    Campbell's Historic Rise to the Kraken

    By Caroline Anne,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaiGd_0vxyar4k00

    The Seattle Kraken have one more sleep until the team takes on the St.Louis Blues in their season opener at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday at 1:30PM PST.

    View the original article to see embedded media.

    Joining the rookies will be veteran players and new members of the coaching staff, including Jessica Campbell, the first woman named to a full-time assistant coaching position in the NHL. This historic moment is a significant step toward ensuring equal opportunities for women in sports and represents just a fraction of the contributions they make in the world of hockey. Make no mistake: Campbell's hiring was strategic, and her record of success and determination was a defining factor in her selection by Head Coach Dan Bylsma.

    Related: Kraken Hire Jessica Campbell As Assistant Coach Making Her The First Woman To Be Behind The Bench In NHL History

    Prior to joining the Kraken, Campbell worked alongside Bylsma in the American Hockey League with the Kraken's minor league affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, from 2022 to 2024. During her time there, she led the team to the Calder Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first woman to be employed full-time as a behind-the-bench coach in the AHL.

    Related: Bylsma and Campbell Make Coaching Debut at Kraken Development Camp

    Campbell first caught Bylsma's attention while coaching the Nürnberg Ice Tigers in Germany during the Men's Nationals in 2021-22. At the time, Bylsma was the head coach of the Firebirds and was seeking a new assistant coach. He humorously recounted how he first reached out to Campbell via LinkedIn during a post-practice media scrum:

    Bylsma Reached Out To Campbell on Coaching Position After Seeing Her Work With Team Germany in 2022. (1:28)

    Campbell’s impressive list of accolades began as a three-year member of Team Saskatchewan, where she served as team captain, and continued at Cornell in the NCAA. She later developed a successful program through her company, JC Power Skating.

    Related: Kraken's First Woman Coach Brings Diversity in Sport and Experience

    Campbell is also a member of the NHL's Female Coaches’ Association Program, which was created in 2019 and has more than 100 women enrolled. The Pacific Northwest boasts a large hockey community that includes women, non-binary individuals, and girls-only hockey clubs. Membership in girls-only learn-to-skate programs and enrollment in women's hockey leagues have steadily increased over the last two years in Seattle. The Kraken's practice facility now hosts women's tournaments, and attendance at the University of Washington women's games fills the rinks on weekends.

    Representation in the sport of hockey matters, but at the end of the game, Kraken fans still need to see results. Campbell participated in the Kraken's last three development and training camps before being hired, fostering relationships with several prospects who made the team's pre-season roster.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKb4f_0vxyar4k00

    Caroline Anne &verbar The Hockey News

    View the 4 images of this gallery on the original article

    Over the weekend, Campbell ran aggressive offensive and defensive drills during the final training camp practices, encouraging players to put more pressure on the net in the hopes of improving the Kraken's passing and power play goals.

    Assistant Coach Jessica Campbell Runs Drills at Kraken Practice on 10.06.24 (0:25)

    Campbell has already laid the foundation for a successful season, and it’s up to the players to prove themselves Tuesday night. History aside, she has demonstrated that she is a powerful force behind the bench, and fans are excited to see her rise to the occasion.

    Related

    Related: Full Schedule Released: Kraken Begin Season On Home Ice

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NHL Insider Predicts Kraken Shake Up Their Front Office
    Seattle Kraken on The Hockey News2 days ago
    GOTTA SEE IT: Vince Dunn Scores The First Goal Of The Kraken's 2024-25 Season
    Seattle Kraken on The Hockey News1 day ago
    Must See: Jessica Campbell's Historic Team Introduction
    Seattle Kraken on The Hockey News4 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Kraken Preview Lines Ahead Of Tuesday's Season Opener
    Seattle Kraken on The Hockey News2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Senior Gentleman Bordeaux
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Kraken Forefit Two-Goal Lead; Lose Season Opener 3-2 To The Blues
    Seattle Kraken on The Hockey News23 hours ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz24 days ago
    The best Meatballs in Illinois are here in Schaumburg.
    Chicago Food King9 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy