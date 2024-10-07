Campbell's Historic Rise to the Kraken

Joining the rookies will be veteran players and new members of the coaching staff, including Jessica Campbell, the first woman named to a full-time assistant coaching position in the NHL. This historic moment is a significant step toward ensuring equal opportunities for women in sports and represents just a fraction of the contributions they make in the world of hockey. Make no mistake: Campbell's hiring was strategic, and her record of success and determination was a defining factor in her selection by Head Coach Dan Bylsma.
Prior to joining the Kraken, Campbell worked alongside Bylsma in the American Hockey League with the Kraken's minor league affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, from 2022 to 2024. During her time there, she led the team to the Calder Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first woman to be employed full-time as a behind-the-bench coach in the AHL.
Campbell first caught Bylsma's attention while coaching the Nürnberg Ice Tigers in Germany during the Men's Nationals in 2021-22. At the time, Bylsma was the head coach of the Firebirds and was seeking a new assistant coach. He humorously recounted how he first reached out to Campbell via LinkedIn during a post-practice media scrum:
Campbell’s impressive list of accolades began as a three-year member of Team Saskatchewan, where she served as team captain, and continued at Cornell in the NCAA. She later developed a successful program through her company, JC Power Skating.
Campbell is also a member of the NHL's Female Coaches’ Association Program, which was created in 2019 and has more than 100 women enrolled. The Pacific Northwest boasts a large hockey community that includes women, non-binary individuals, and girls-only hockey clubs. Membership in girls-only learn-to-skate programs and enrollment in women's hockey leagues have steadily increased over the last two years in Seattle. The Kraken's practice facility now hosts women's tournaments, and attendance at the University of Washington women's games fills the rinks on weekends.
Representation in the sport of hockey matters, but at the end of the game, Kraken fans still need to see results. Campbell participated in the Kraken's last three development and training camps before being hired, fostering relationships with several prospects who made the team's pre-season roster.
Over the weekend, Campbell ran aggressive offensive and defensive drills during the final training camp practices, encouraging players to put more pressure on the net in the hopes of improving the Kraken's passing and power play goals.
Campbell has already laid the foundation for a successful season, and it’s up to the players to prove themselves Tuesday night. History aside, she has demonstrated that she is a powerful force behind the bench, and fans are excited to see her rise to the occasion.
