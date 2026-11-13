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⚠️ Special Public Safety & Justice Committee meeting Dec. 3
⚠️ Share your input on public safety in SeaTac
A Special Public Safety and Justice Committee Meeting is set for Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 p.m.
Where: Hybrid format
- In person: Council Chambers, City Hall, 4800 South 188th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (turn left from the lobby)
- Online/TV: Attend remotely or watch on SeaTV Channel 1 (live)
This committee reviews and makes recommendations to the City Council on police and fire services, parking and traffic, and code compliance. A quorum of the City Council may be present.
Public comment options:
- Speak in person
- Speak remotely (online registration required)
- Send written comments by email or text to psjpubliccomment@seatacwa.gov
Registration and written comments are due by Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 4 p.m.
For how to register to comment remotely or in person, visit the Council meetings and public participation page on the city website.
More Info: Special Public Safety and Justice Committee Meetin...
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