⚠️ Share your input on public safety in SeaTac

A Special Public Safety and Justice Committee Meeting is set for Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Where: Hybrid format

In person: Council Chambers, City Hall, 4800 South 188th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (turn left from the lobby)

(turn left from the lobby) Online/TV: Attend remotely or watch on SeaTV Channel 1 (live)

This committee reviews and makes recommendations to the City Council on police and fire services, parking and traffic, and code compliance. A quorum of the City Council may be present.

Public comment options:

Speak in person

Speak remotely (online registration required)

(online registration required) Send written comments by email or text to psjpubliccomment@seatacwa.gov

Registration and written comments are due by Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 4 p.m.

For how to register to comment remotely or in person, visit the Council meetings and public participation page on the city website.