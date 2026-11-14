The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after callers reported seeing two cars racing before a Thursday night (Nov. 12) crash that tragically killed a woman and injured seven people on northbound I-5 in SeaTac.

Callers told dispatchers a black Lexus sedan and a white Infiniti sedan were traveling at high speed with their lights off before the crash near South 200th Street. Troopers said the driver of the Infiniti did not stop.

As we previously reported, the fatal crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, then the Lexus struck a Toyota Prius and then a Toyota Sienna minivan, setting off a chain of collisions involving seven vehicles.

Sadly, a 68-year-old passenger in the minivan died. Six of the seven injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center, and the Prius driver was treated at the scene.

Northbound lanes were blocked for more than seven hours.

The State Patrol said troopers arrested the Lexus driver, a 23-year-old Auburn man, on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Troopers Seeking Witnesses/Dashcam Footage

Detectives are asking anyone who saw the reported reckless driving or the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to email Detective Judah Bergeron at Judah.Bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.