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Seatac
Woman killed, seven injured in I-5 crash in SeaTac Thursday night
By Editor,10 days ago
A 68-year-old woman was killed and seven people were injured Thursday night, Nov. 12 in a crash involving seven vehicles on northbound I-5 near South 200th Street in SeaTac (map below), the Washington State Patrol said.
The crash blocked the roadway for about seven hours and 19 minutes.
Troopers cited speed as the cause of the crash.
The State Patrol’s report lists vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving charges for a 23-year-old Auburn man who was driving a Lexus. He was uninjured. The State Patrol reported that drugs and alcohol were not involved.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
According to the Washington State Patrol, here’s how the crash unfolded:
- A Lexus changed lanes and struck a Toyota Prius.
- The Lexus then struck a Toyota Sienna minivan, pushing it into another lane.
- Three vehicles struck the minivan. One of those vehicles was pushed into an adjacent lane, where a seventh vehicle hit it.
- The Lexus crossed a grassy median and came to rest on the northbound entrance ramp from South 200th Street.
- A 68-year-old passenger in the minivan died. Seven people were injured. Six were taken to Harborview Medical Center, and the Prius driver was treated at the scene.
- The crash blocked the roadway for about seven hours and 19 minutes. Troopers cited speed as the cause.
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