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Seaside Heights
📅 Holiday Market & Toy Drive at Gallery 619, Dec 5–6
13 days ago
📅 Holiday Market & Toy Drive at Gallery 619
Gallery 619 is hosting its very first Holiday Market on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 12:00pm – 5:00pm each day.
Location: 619 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
What you’ll find:
- Curated local artisan vendors
- Handmade and vintage goods
- Coffee & hot chocolate truck
- Holiday music, decorations, and photo spots
- Christmas Toy Drive supporting MA22’s Operation Toy Chest
It’s a beachside holiday shopping day with cozy vibes and plenty of cheer, plus a chance to give back by bringing a toy for the drive.
For updates and vendor announcements, follow Instagram: @thegallery619_ssh or Facebook: Gallery 619 Seaside Heights.
More Info: Holiday Market – Seaside Heights New Jersey Offici...
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