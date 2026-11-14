📅 Holiday Market & Toy Drive at Gallery 619

Gallery 619 is hosting its very first Holiday Market on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 12:00pm – 5:00pm each day.

Location: 619 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ

What you’ll find:

Curated local artisan vendors

Handmade and vintage goods

Coffee & hot chocolate truck

Holiday music, decorations, and photo spots

Christmas Toy Drive supporting MA22’s Operation Toy Chest

It’s a beachside holiday shopping day with cozy vibes and plenty of cheer, plus a chance to give back by bringing a toy for the drive.

For updates and vendor announcements, follow Instagram: @thegallery619_ssh or Facebook: Gallery 619 Seaside Heights.