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📅 Watch the Seaside vs Marina ‘War on the Shore’ replay
4 days ago
📢 Watch Seaside vs. Marina “War on the Shore” Game Replay
Seaside High School, in collaboration with AMP Media, has shared the full game recording of the War on the Shore played on 10/23/26.
You can relive the action as the Seaside Spartans take on the Marina Mariners in this big rivalry matchup. The video also includes Homecoming and Senior Night activities from that evening.
Click through to the school’s news post to watch the full game recording and celebration.
More Info: Seaside High School - Newsroom
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