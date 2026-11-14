Searcy’s manufacturing scene is steady, and Danfoss is one of the big names still hiring. If you like hands-on work or plant engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Danfoss

Danfoss Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Build and test precision hydraulic valves using hand and power tools, working from detailed drawings and blueprints. This role is great if you like detailed, hands-on work and want a steady day shift with room to grow and solid benefits (PTO, vacation, 401k match, insurance, tuition help).

Alternate listing: Same job on Indeed

Employer: Danfoss

Danfoss Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality systems at the Searcy plant, including ISO 9001 audits, customer return investigations, and supplier quality projects. Good fit if you have a technical degree, several years in manufacturing, and want to drive plant-wide improvements with some travel and a mix of data work and team leadership.

If something here feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—Danfoss encourages people to apply even if they don’t meet every single requirement.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.