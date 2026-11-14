Searcy’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in home health and hospice. If you like one‑on‑one care and flexible schedules, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hospice Home Care (Adoration Health affiliate)

Hospice Home Care (Adoration Health affiliate) Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a hospice NP doing assessments, diagnoses, care plans, and prescribing, with a strong focus on comfort and quality of life. Comes with medical, dental, PTO, 401(k), disability, life insurance, FSA, EAP, and vendor discounts.

Employer: Caring Hands Hospice

Caring Hands Hospice Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Part-time / flexible (1–40 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

In‑home LPN role focused on patient assessments and EMR/EHR documentation so patients can stay safely in their homes. Offers a flexible schedule and in‑person work with patients and caregivers.

Employer: Caring Hands Hospice

Caring Hands Hospice Location: Searcy, AR

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

PRN roles for licensed PTs and PTAs providing in‑person therapy, assessments, and treatment plans in home and community settings. You get flexible hours plus travel reimbursement while helping patients stay mobile and independent.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good local healthcare roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.