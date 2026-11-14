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🏥 Searcy AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hospice & Therapy Roles
Searcy’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in home health and hospice. If you like one‑on‑one care and flexible schedules, these openings are worth a look.
Nurse Practitioner – Hospice
- Employer: Hospice Home Care (Adoration Health affiliate)
- Location: Searcy, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a hospice NP doing assessments, diagnoses, care plans, and prescribing, with a strong focus on comfort and quality of life. Comes with medical, dental, PTO, 401(k), disability, life insurance, FSA, EAP, and vendor discounts.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Hospice
- Employer: Caring Hands Hospice
- Location: Searcy, AR
- Type: Part-time / flexible (1–40 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
In‑home LPN role focused on patient assessments and EMR/EHR documentation so patients can stay safely in their homes. Offers a flexible schedule and in‑person work with patients and caregivers.
Physical Therapist & PTA – PRN
- Employer: Caring Hands Hospice
- Location: Searcy, AR
- Type: PRN (as needed)
- Salary: Not listed
PRN roles for licensed PTs and PTAs providing in‑person therapy, assessments, and treatment plans in home and community settings. You get flexible hours plus travel reimbursement while helping patients stay mobile and independent.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good local healthcare roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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