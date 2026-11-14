🚧 Downtown Searcy streets closed Nov. 17

On Tuesday, November 17, several streets in Downtown Searcy will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to midnight for a state project.

Drivers going through downtown that day should:

Check the closure and detour map before you go

before you go Plan ahead and allow extra travel time

and allow extra travel time Use caution and follow all posted detour signs

These closures are one day only, while the project work is underway.