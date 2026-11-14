undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Searcy
🚧 Downtown Searcy streets closed Nov. 17, 7 a.m.–midnight
12 days ago
🚧 Downtown Searcy streets closed Nov. 17
On Tuesday, November 17, several streets in Downtown Searcy will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to midnight for a state project.
Drivers going through downtown that day should:
- Check the closure and detour map before you go
- Plan ahead and allow extra travel time
- Use caution and follow all posted detour signs
These closures are one day only, while the project work is underway.
More Info: Downtown Street Closures — City of Searcy
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.