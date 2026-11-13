Searcy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you want stable, full-time work in clinics or home health. Here are a few strong picks hiring right now.

Employer: Optum (Unity Health HomeCare / LHC Group)

Optum (Unity Health HomeCare / LHC Group) Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time (option for 4- or 5-day workweek)

(option for 4- or 5-day workweek) Salary: $49,500 – $109,300 annual total cash target pay

(plus $23.80 – $52.55 hourly and $28.56 – $63.06 per visit point, depending on work performed)

Work one-on-one with home health patients, helping with exercises, mobility, and daily activities under a supervising PT. This role offers flexible scheduling, strong pay, and full benefits as part of a large, well-established healthcare group.

Employer: Unity Health

Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role that mixes front-desk work (check-in, insurance, scheduling) with hands-on clinical tasks like vitals, lab work, EKGs, and more. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of clinic experience and want variety in your day while supporting a busy medical team.

Employer: Unity Health

Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Guide breast health patients through screening, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship as their key point of contact. Ideal for an experienced RN who wants to focus on education, care coordination, and advocacy in a specialized setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; healthcare jobs in Searcy tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.