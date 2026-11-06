🐶 Playful Baby Dogs Ready for Adoption in Searcy, Arkansas

Seven sweet local pups are hoping to grow up in loving Searcy homes. If you’re ready for puppy energy, cuddles, and training, one of these boys could be your new best friend.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: White with black

White with black Weight: 5 lbs (on 11/4)

5 lbs (on 11/4) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of Searcy

Phone: (501) 268-3535

Beebe is part of a litter of seven. Their mom is a 35–40 lb mixed breed with a very sweet, gentle nature, and dad is unknown. Beebe is playful, happy, and loving, and he’s already learning to walk on a leash. Like all young puppies, he chews and has sharp teeth and nails, so he’ll need patient training.

He is healthy, has had his first set of puppy shots, and will be microchipped at adoption.

👉 Meet Beebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Weight: 5 lbs (on 11/4)

5 lbs (on 11/4) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of Searcy

Phone: (501) 268-3535

Benton is another member of this adorable seven-pup litter. With a gentle mom and unknown dad, he’s expected to be a medium-sized dog when grown. Benton is playful, happy, loving, and learning leash skills.

He is healthy, has had his first puppy shots, and will be microchipped at adoption. Like any baby pup, he chews and has sharp little teeth and nails, so he’ll do best with a family ready for puppy training.

👉 Meet Benton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Weight: 6 lbs (on 11/4)

6 lbs (on 11/4) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of Searcy

Phone: (501) 268-3535

Bryant is a slightly bigger brother in the litter at 6 lbs. He shares the same sweet, gentle mom and unknown dad. Bryant is playful, happy, loving, and working on leash walking.

He is healthy, has had his first set of puppy shots, and will be microchipped at adoption. Expect normal puppy behavior like chewing and sharp nails/teeth, so he’ll need guidance and consistency.

👉 Meet Bryant and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Weight: 5 lbs (on 11/4)

5 lbs (on 11/4) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of Searcy

Phone: (501) 268-3535

Cabot is another cute boy from this seven-pup crew. With a 35–40 lb mixed-breed mom and unknown dad, he should stay in the medium-size range. Cabot is playful, happy, loving, and learning to walk on a leash.

He is healthy, has had his first puppy shots, and will be microchipped at adoption. Like his brothers, he’s a typical puppy who chews and has sharp teeth and nails.

👉 Meet Cabot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Weight: 6 lbs (on 11/4)

6 lbs (on 11/4) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of Searcy

Phone: (501) 268-3535

Camden is a 6 lb bundle of puppy fun from the same litter. His mom is a sweet, gentle 35–40 lb mixed breed, and dad is unknown. Camden is playful, happy, loving, and practicing leash walking.

He is healthy, has had his first set of puppy shots, and will be microchipped at adoption. Be ready for normal puppy habits like chewing and sharp little nails and teeth.

👉 Meet Camden and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Weight: 5 lbs (on 11/4)

5 lbs (on 11/4) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of Searcy

Phone: (501) 268-3535

Little Searcy is named for the town he’s hoping to call home. He’s part of the same seven-pup litter with a very gentle mixed-breed mom. He is playful, happy, loving, and learning to walk on a leash.

He is healthy, has had his first puppy shots, and will be microchipped at adoption. As with all young pups, expect chewing and sharp teeth and nails while he grows.

👉 Meet Searcy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Weight: 5 lbs (on 11/4)

5 lbs (on 11/4) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of Searcy

Phone: (501) 268-3535

Wynne rounds out this adorable litter of seven. With a 35–40 lb, sweet-natured mom and unknown dad, he should grow into a medium-sized dog. Wynne is playful, happy, loving, and working on leash skills.

He is healthy, has had his first set of puppy shots, and will be microchipped at adoption. Like his brothers, he’s a normal puppy who chews and has sharp little teeth and nails.

👉 Meet Wynne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Toy or Teacup)

Poodle (Toy or Teacup) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Searcy, AR)

Mickey is a tiny toy/teacup Poodle baby being rehomed by a private owner. He uses a puppy pad to pee and is great with kids. Mickey likes to cuddle and also likes to chew on things like shoes and plastic toys, so he’ll need safe chew toys and supervision.

(Phone number isn’t listed in the description; please use the contact form on his Adoptapet page.)

👉 Meet Mickey and contact his owner on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Searcy, AR and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these adoptable pups. Call The Humane Society of Searcy at (501) 268-3535 or use the links above to learn more and start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.