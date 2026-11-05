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💰 Searcy Accounting & Finance: Multiple Bank Roles Open Now
Searcy’s banking scene is busy right now, and Simmons Bank is hiring for back‑office loan pros. If you’ve got loan or banking experience, these roles keep you close to the numbers without being stuck at a teller window.
Loan Renewal Specialist (Loan Specialist II)
- Employer: Simmons Bank
- Location: Searcy, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support consumer loan customers and bankers by handling loan renewals, funding, and servicing. This role is a good fit if you have 2–5 years in banking or loan servicing, like working with both customers and internal teams, and can juggle a high volume of loans while staying organized and compliant.
Lending Servicing Specialist I (Loan Boarding Specialist)
- Employer: Simmons Bank
- Location: Searcy, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on the accurate setup of new loans and renewals in the bank’s core system. You’ll review loan documents, verify data, fix errors, and work with other departments to keep everything clean and compliant. Great for someone with at least 1 year of loan or banking ops experience and strong attention to detail.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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