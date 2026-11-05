🚚 Searcy, AR Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Searcy has a few solid options right now if you like staying active and working with your hands. These roles are great if you want steady hours, clear tasks, and room to grow.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Fast‑paced warehouse role loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs. No experience needed, quick online apply, and you could schedule your first day in minutes. Good fit if you want short‑term work with excellent weekly pay and potential to get your foot in the door at UPS.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed exactly)

Part‑time role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store organized and safe. Comes with access to health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount if you qualify.

(Alternate posting of the same job if you prefer Indeed: Warehouse Part Time Days – Lowe’s)

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Local spots tend to fill these roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.