🏭 Searcy Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Searcy’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid hands-on roles are open. If you like active work and seeing real products move out the door, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Fast-paced warehouse role loading and unloading packages to keep the UPS network moving. No experience needed, quick online apply, and you could schedule your first day in minutes—great if you want short-term work with strong hourly pay.

Employer: Matthews International

Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on production job working with metal finishes—belting, polishing, sandblasting, painting, packing, and shipping. Good fit if you like detailed work, quality control, and learning several different finishing skills on the line.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.