🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Searcy, AR

Searcy’s food scene is busy right now, and several spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location, plus tips

Front-of-house role where you take care of guests, keep tables and touch points clean, and help create a “regulars” vibe. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and room to grow in a big restaurant group.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location

Back-of-house role cooking Cheddar’s scratch-made menu—chopping, grilling, and plating to spec while keeping high safety and sanitation standards. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Harding University, Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Campus-based cook job with a mix of recipes, cuisines, and cooking methods in a large food-service setting. You’ll handle prep, cooking, and food safety while working with commercial equipment and serving students and staff.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location; salary with weekly pay + quarterly bonus

Lead the team, drive sales and service, and keep the restaurant running smoothly day-to-day. Includes paid time off (vacation, holidays, flex days), health and wealth benefits starting day one, flexible schedules, dining discounts, and strong growth potential.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.