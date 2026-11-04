📋 Several Admin & Reception Jobs Hiring Now in Searcy, AR

Searcy has a steady need for friendly front desk and office pros, especially in medical and dental clinics. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: URGENT TEAM MANAGEMENT LLC (Sherwood Urgent Care)

URGENT TEAM MANAGEMENT LLC (Sherwood Urgent Care) Location: Searcy, AR

Type: PRN (as-needed)

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

You’ll greet patients, handle check-in and check-out, answer multi-line phones, and support the medical team. Great fit if you have basic computer skills and some medical office experience and want flexible, as-needed shifts with access to 401(k) and no-cost office visits.

Employer: Searcy Dental Associate

Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour

Be the first smile patients see at this local dental office. You’ll manage calls, schedules, and patient communication, and use dental software; experience with insurance and dental coding is a plus. Benefits include 401(k) with match, dental insurance, employee discount, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.