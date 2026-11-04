🛒 Searcy Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Searcy’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible side job. Here are a few standout roles hiring in town.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #157

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3509 E Race Ave, Searcy, AR 72143

Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + performance incentives and possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Help customers with clothing and fashion items in a busy Walmart store. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and even Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Searcy, AR

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Around $18.00 per hour (depending on experience) + monthly bonus

Lead a small team, keep the store stocked and organized, and model great customer service. You get a clear path to promotion, respectful schedules (6am–10pm), paid time off, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: DT Real Estate LLC

Location: Searcy, AR 72143

Type: Part-Time (~15 hours/week)

(~15 hours/week) Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Part-time leadership role at a self-storage facility, mixing customer service, sales, and light maintenance. Good fit if you’re outgoing, like solving problems, and want a flexible schedule plus 401(k) with matching.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.