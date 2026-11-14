Sealy’s plants are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring for hands-on roles and leadership spots. If you like making real products and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: Sealy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up, run, and monitor production machines in a professional technical environment. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, safety-minded, and like working with equipment and quality checks.

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: Sealy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate metal fabrication machines, load materials, and assemble parts using blueprints. Training is available, and you should be comfortable with a physical job around noise, dust, and changing temperatures.

Employer: Acme Brick Company (a Berkshire Hathaway company)

(a Berkshire Hathaway company) Location: Sealy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead overall operations at a brick manufacturing plant, including production, safety, staffing, and process improvement. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in manufacturing leadership, are strong with MS Office, and want full-time work with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.