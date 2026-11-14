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🏭 Sealy, TX Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Plant & Machine Roles
Sealy’s plants are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring for hands-on roles and leadership spots. If you like making real products and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.
Machine Operator
- Employer: Hader Solutions
- Location: Sealy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Set up, run, and monitor production machines in a professional technical environment. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, safety-minded, and like working with equipment and quality checks.
Metalworking Machine Operator
- Employer: Hader Solutions
- Location: Sealy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate metal fabrication machines, load materials, and assemble parts using blueprints. Training is available, and you should be comfortable with a physical job around noise, dust, and changing temperatures.
Plant Manager
- Employer: Acme Brick Company (a Berkshire Hathaway company)
- Location: Sealy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead overall operations at a brick manufacturing plant, including production, safety, staffing, and process improvement. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in manufacturing leadership, are strong with MS Office, and want full-time work with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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