Seal Beach neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from furniture to appliances. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Free cabinet

Condition: Not stated (pick-up only)

Location: Driveway at 3560 Bluebell St., College Park East, Seal Beach, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A free cabinet is sitting out at the driveway for anyone who can pick it up. Great if you need extra storage in a garage, bedroom, or craft area. First come, first served at the address listed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: GE compactor

Condition: Used

Location: College Park West, Seal Beach, CA (exact address not listed)

Source: nextdoor.com

A FREE GE compactor is available in College Park West. It’s a used appliance, so it may be best for someone comfortable with older equipment or handy with repairs. Contact the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pick-up and ask any questions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Seal Beach tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.