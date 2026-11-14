Seal Beach is full of kitten charm right now. These young cats at Helen Sanders CatPAWS are hoping for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and be part of the family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Helen Sanders CatPAWS

Location: Seal Beach, CA

Don’t let the name fool you — Catastrophe is a shy-at-first sweetheart who soon shows her loving side. Once she warms up, she enjoys cuddles, affection, and playtime. She also gets along well with other cats, so she’d be happy with a feline friend in the home.

👉 Meet Catastrophe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Helen Sanders CatPAWS

Location: Seal Beach, CA

Theo is a high-energy, happy kitten. He’s described as independent but a sweetheart, so he’ll enjoy both playtime and quiet time with his people.

👉 Meet Theo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Helen Sanders CatPAWS

Location: Seal Beach, CA

Sherman is “cat ready, batteries included.” He jumps, plays, reaches out for cuddles, and plays well with other cats. He’s an all-around lovebug who will keep you entertained and loved.

👉 Meet Sherman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Helen Sanders CatPAWS

Location: Seal Beach, CA

With his pink nose and regal strut, George is an independent guy who still enjoys cuddle time. He’ll happily show off his strong purr when he’s getting attention.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby with white socks and mittens

Brown tabby with white socks and mittens Shelter: Helen Sanders CatPAWS

Location: Seal Beach, CA

Chandler is a laidback, dapper kitten with cute white socks and mittens. He’s always ready for a cuddle and would love a cozy lap to call his own.

👉 Meet Chandler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Helen Sanders CatPAWS in Seal Beach, CA, and ask about these little ones. You can use the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.