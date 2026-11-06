🐶 Loyal, Loving Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Seagoville, TX

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Seagoville, TX? These wonderful dogs at Seagoville Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings

Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings Shelter: SEAGOVILLE ANIMAL SHELTER

Phone: (972) 287-6838

Charlie Kwispy is a handsome German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. If you love smart, loyal dogs, he could be a great match for you. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Charlie Kwispy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix

Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black Shelter: SEAGOVILLE ANIMAL SHELTER

Phone: (972) 287-6838

Ferdinand is a young Standard Poodle mix with a striking gray and black coat. Poodle mixes are often active and eager to learn, so ask the shelter about his energy level, grooming needs, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Ferdinand and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Rottweiler mix

Doberman Pinscher / Rottweiler mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: SEAGOVILLE ANIMAL SHELTER

Phone: (972) 287-6838

Coco is a strong, beautiful mix of Doberman and Rottweiler with rich black-and-brown coloring. If you’re looking for a confident companion, reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality, training, and ideal home setup.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Seagoville, TX, please consider visiting Seagoville Animal Shelter or calling (972) 287-6838 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.