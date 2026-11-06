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🐶 Loyal, Loving Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Seagoville, TX
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Seagoville, TX? These wonderful dogs at Seagoville Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Charlie Kwispy
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings
- Shelter: SEAGOVILLE ANIMAL SHELTER
- Phone: (972) 287-6838
Charlie Kwispy is a handsome German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. If you love smart, loyal dogs, he could be a great match for you. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Charlie Kwispy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ferdinand
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black
- Shelter: SEAGOVILLE ANIMAL SHELTER
- Phone: (972) 287-6838
Ferdinand is a young Standard Poodle mix with a striking gray and black coat. Poodle mixes are often active and eager to learn, so ask the shelter about his energy level, grooming needs, and how he does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Ferdinand and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coco
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Rottweiler mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: SEAGOVILLE ANIMAL SHELTER
- Phone: (972) 287-6838
Coco is a strong, beautiful mix of Doberman and Rottweiler with rich black-and-brown coloring. If you’re looking for a confident companion, reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality, training, and ideal home setup.
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Seagoville, TX, please consider visiting Seagoville Animal Shelter or calling (972) 287-6838 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.